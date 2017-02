CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The Central Falls City Council approved raising the legal age to buy tobacco in the city to 21.

They are the first in Rhode Island to do so.

According to a Facebook post by City Councilor Carlene Fonseca, the proposal was approved by a 5-2 vote on Monday night.

She added, “Hopefully the rest of the state follows in our footsteps!”

A bill that would raise the age to 21 in all of Rhode Island is expected to be introduced this session.