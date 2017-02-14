Coventry police hope video will help crack deadly plow hit & run

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police Tuesday released surveillance video of a dark-colored pickup truck with attached plow they believe to be involved in a deadly pedestrian crash Monday.

According to police, Matthew O’Gara, 19, was walking on Arnold Road when he was hit just before 12:30 a.m. Monday. He was taken to Kent Hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved took off from the scene.

Police said upon looking at the below surveillance video and another image of the suspect vehicle, they have been able to determine the following details they hope will help them find the driver.

The truck appears to be a dark-colored, full-size pickup truck with silver plow blade.

The truck is equipped with an aftermarket, high-intensity light, believed to be LED, which is mounted on the roof or windshield of the vehicle and would be highly visible.

When off, the lights would be clear in color and are generally 10″ to 20″ long and about 2″ in height.

They said the truck involved also has lights on the side mirrors, is equipped with a truckbed-mounted toolbox, appears to have running boards.

Police said the lightbar was turned on second after O’Gara was hit. They said the vehicle was speeding as it traveled on Arnold Road toward Tiogue Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coventry Police Department at 401-826-1100 or email Det. Matthew Leclerc at mleclerc@coventrypd.org.