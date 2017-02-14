‘Hamilton,’ Phantom sequel, ‘Fun Home’ coming to PPAC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The biggest Broadway hit of recent memory — the genre-bridging presidential musical “Hamilton” — will be coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Granted, it’s not until the 2018-2019 season, but the announcement was big and sensational enough to be included with the rollout of PPAC’s upcoming 2017-2018 season Tuesday morning at the venue.

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president of the managing PPAC nonprofit organization, said subscribers to the “Broadway Series” in 2017-2018 will have “first access” to get Hamilton tickets when they renew for the following year.

The coming “Broadway Series” includes touring productions of some of the top-rated musical shows of recent years, including “Finding Neverland,” the story behind the creation of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, “Love Never Dies,” a sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” set in 1907 New York, “Fun Home,” a memoir of the life and coming-of-age of artist Alison Bechdel, based on Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel, and “The Bodyguard,” a musical adaptation of the 1992 Whitney Houston movie. WPRI 12 is the media sponsor of the Broadway Season.

The “Encore Series” includes classics of previous years: national tours of “Les Miserables” (which is launching its tour in Providence), “Kinky Boots,” and a third show still to be announced. Cox Media is the sponsor of the Encore Series.

In a special presentation in February 2018, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” will also return to PPAC for a brief run.

“Hamilton,” for its part, has become a cultural phenomenon, whose Broadway run fetched top dollar and then some for hard-to-get tickets. Using hip-hop, R&B, pop-style and traditional musical showstopping songs, it tells the story of President Alexander Hamilton’s life, winning 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical, and two Tony awards for Lin-Manuel Miranda, the composer, book-writer and lyricist. It is completely “sung-through”; the characters only converse in song, not speech, similar to opera.

The complete list, by date, for 2017-2018:

Les Miserables, Sept. 21-30, 2017 (Encore)

Fun Home, Nov. 7-12, 2017 (Broadway)

Finding Neverland, Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2017 (Broadway)

Kinky Boots, Dec. 8-10, 2017 (Encore)

Love Never Dies, Dec. 26-31, 2017 (Broadway)

The Bodyguard, Jan. 9-14, 2018 (Broadway)

On Your Feet!, Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018 (Broadway)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Feb. 27-Mar. 4, 2018 (Special)

An American In Paris, March 13-18, 2018 (Broadway)

Something Rotten!, May 15-20, 2018 (Broadway)

(Third show to be announced) (Encore)

