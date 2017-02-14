‘Hamilton,’ Phantom sequel, ‘Fun Home’ coming to PPAC

In this Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Leslie Odom Jr., from left, Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Christopher Jackson appear at the curtain call following the opening night performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York. Fans of Broadway gave producers reasons to smile this Christmas, with 18 of the current 37 shows breaking the $1 million mark for the week, led by Hamilton, the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical School of Rock _ The Musical and Disneys Aladdin and The Lion King. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The biggest Broadway hit of recent memory — the genre-bridging presidential musical “Hamilton” — will be coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Granted, it’s not until the 2018-2019 season, but the announcement was big and sensational enough to be included with the rollout of PPAC’s upcoming 2017-2018 season Tuesday morning at the venue.

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president of the managing PPAC nonprofit organization, said subscribers to the “Broadway Series” in 2017-2018 will have “first access” to get Hamilton tickets when they renew for the following year.

The coming “Broadway Series” includes touring productions of some of the top-rated musical shows of recent years, including “Finding Neverland,” the story behind the creation of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, “Love Never Dies,” a sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” set in 1907 New York, “Fun Home,” a memoir of the life and coming-of-age of artist Alison Bechdel, based on Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel, and “The Bodyguard,” a musical adaptation of the 1992 Whitney Houston movie. WPRI 12 is the media sponsor of the Broadway Season.

The “Encore Series” includes classics of previous years: national tours of “Les Miserables” (which is launching its tour in Providence), “Kinky Boots,” and a third show still to be announced. Cox Media is the sponsor of the Encore Series.

In a special presentation in February 2018, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” will also return to PPAC for a brief run.

“Hamilton,” for its part, has become a cultural phenomenon, whose Broadway run fetched top dollar and then some for hard-to-get tickets. Using hip-hop, R&B, pop-style and traditional musical showstopping songs, it tells the story of President Alexander Hamilton’s life, winning 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical, and two Tony awards for Lin-Manuel Miranda, the composer, book-writer and lyricist. It is completely “sung-through”; the characters only converse in song, not speech, similar to opera.

Subscriptions are available at ppacri.org.

The complete list, by date, for 2017-2018:

Les Miserables, Sept. 21-30, 2017 (Encore)
Fun Home, Nov. 7-12, 2017 (Broadway)
Finding Neverland, Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2017 (Broadway)
Kinky Boots, Dec. 8-10, 2017 (Encore)
Love Never Dies, Dec. 26-31, 2017 (Broadway)

The Bodyguard, Jan. 9-14, 2018 (Broadway)
On Your Feet!, Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018 (Broadway)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Feb. 27-Mar. 4, 2018 (Special)
An American In Paris, March 13-18, 2018 (Broadway)
Something Rotten!, May 15-20, 2018 (Broadway)

(Third show to be announced) (Encore)

