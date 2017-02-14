Health Secretary Elizabeth Roberts to resign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – R.I. Secretary of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Roberts plans to offer her resignation to Gov. Gina Raimondo at a meeting later Tuesday, Eyewitness News has learned.

Roberts’ decision was confirmed by two people familiar with the situation. Roberts made the decision herself and was not asked to resign, one of the people said.

Roberts, a former Democratic lieutenant governor, was not immediately available for comment. She has been a key member of Raimondo’s Cabinet throughout the governor’s first two years in office, spending a significant amount of time on the administration’s push to reign in the cost of Medicaid.

But the secretary has come under fire in recent months after the botched rollout of the Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP), the state’s new $364-million computer system for benefits. Two other senior officials, R.I. Department of Human Services Director Melba Depena Affigne and Chief Digital Officer Thomas Guertin, resigned last month over UHIP.

Raimondo’s office has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning where she will announce the findings of an assessment of UHIP conducted over the last 30 days by her chief operating officer, Eric Beane. The governor will detail her next moves on the issue there, a spokesman said.

The House Oversight Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on UHIP later Wednesday.

