NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in North Kingstown responded to a report of a fire in an attic early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at a home on Finch Lane.

According to the fire chief, fire fighters were able to get the flames under control with no injuries reported.

Officials say the residents were home at the time and that the house has been deemed livable.

The home’s occupants plan to continue to stay there.

The cause is still under investigation.