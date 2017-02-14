Hometown Hero: Kasey Gagan

This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is St. Raphael senior Kasey Gagan.

The point guard led the Saints to a spot in the Division II Finals last Winter and is once again the team’s leading scorer, averaging over 22-points a game, as they transition to Division I.

Kasey’s success on the court earned her a Division I scholarship offer from Binghamton University but she’s decided to re-open her recruitment and is looking for a local school that’s a good fit on and off the court.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.