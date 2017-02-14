In the Kitchen: Gas Lamp Burger

Discover Newport brought us Gas Lamp Grille to show us how to make their Gas Lamp Burger.
Ingredients:
- 1 Teaspoon Mustard
- 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Medium Onion – half chopped & half sliced
- 1 Clove Garlic
- 1 lb Angus Beef
- 1 Tablespoon BBQ sauce
- 1 Tablespoon Jerk sauce (or seasoning)
- Salt & Pepper
- Lettuce
- Tomato
- Bacon
- American cheese
- Cheddar cheese
- Brioche roll
