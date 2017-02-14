In the Kitchen: Gas Lamp Burger

Discover Newport brought us Gas Lamp Grille to show us how to make their Gas Lamp Burger.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Teaspoon Mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Medium Onion – half chopped & half sliced
  • 1 Clove Garlic
  • 1 lb Angus Beef
  • 1 Tablespoon BBQ sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon Jerk sauce (or seasoning)
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Lettuce
  • Tomato
  • Bacon
  • American cheese
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Brioche roll

Please watch the attached video to see how it all comes together.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

