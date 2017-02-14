In the Kitchen: Gas Lamp Burger

Discover Newport brought us Gas Lamp Grille to show us how to make their Gas Lamp Burger.

Ingredients:

1 Teaspoon Mustard

1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 Medium Onion – half chopped & half sliced

1 Clove Garlic

1 lb Angus Beef

1 Tablespoon BBQ sauce

1 Tablespoon Jerk sauce (or seasoning)

Salt & Pepper

Lettuce

Tomato

Bacon

American cheese

Cheddar cheese

Brioche roll

