Johnston dad charged with abusing infant son

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Seven. That’s the number of leg fractures doctors discovered when they examined a four-month-old baby boy brought into Hasbro Children’s Hospital Monday.

Now, the infant’s father – Jean Koury Diaz DeLaRosa, 21, of Johnston – is charged with first-degree child abuse in the case.

DeLaRosa was ordered held on $20,000 bail following his arraignment at Kent County District Court Tuesday morning.

According to police, the boy’s parents took him to Hasbro Children’s Hospital Monday because the child was lethargic, sleepy and had significant swelling to both legs.

Upon examination, the doctor discovered the baby had a total of seven fractures in both legs including fractures to the left and right femurs, left and right calf bones, and shinbones. In addition, doctors told police the baby had blunt abdominal trauma, causing injury to his pancreas.

Prosecutors said the infant was shaken multiple times by behind held upside down by the ankles and feet.

The infant’s parents were both taken to Johnston Police Headquarters for questioning. In court, it was revealed DeLaRosa told detectives he was trying to get the baby to stop crying by bending his legs.

The baby’s mother told police she had no idea any abuse was going on and that DeLaRosa was left alone with the child two or three days ago.