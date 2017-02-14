Man collects benefits while in correctional facility

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Pawtucket man accused of collecting more than $11,000 in unemployment insurance benefits while in a correctional facility in Massachusetts will be facing time.

Patrick O’Sullivan, 45, of Pawtucket was sentenced Tuesday to one year of home confinement and seven years on probation.

O’Sullivan is also required to pay $11,905 in restitution.

“Collecting unemployment insurance benefits while incarcerated is an absolute outrage,” said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin. “The public should feel confident knowing there are checks in place to identify, investigate, and prosecute those who attempt to abuse the system.”

The case was investigated by the Rhode Island State Police.