Eyewitness News anchor Patrick Little was in our nation’s capital Tuesday to cover the sudden resignation of President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who hails from Middletown, R.I.
We’ll have live team coverage of Flynn’s resignation tonight on Eyewitness News – including an interview with another native Rhode Islander, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
Photos: Eyewitness News in Washington, D.C.
Photos: Eyewitness News in Washington, D.C. x
