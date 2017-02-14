Rhode Island House set for debate on reforming its rules

Related Coverage GOP files new elections complaint against Mattiello

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island legislators are proposing to make the state House of Representatives more democratic by taking some power away from its leadership.

The House is expected to vote on rules legislation Wednesday.

Democratic Rep. Jared Nunes of Coventry says he wants to require a vote before removing a legislator from a committee. It’s a response to last year’s debate over truck tolling legislation, when Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello pulled people from committee seats after they voted against tolls.

Nunes also wants to limit how late at night lawmakers can debate, and stop bills from being indefinitely held for further study without allowing them to get a vote.

But Democrats who control the rules committee didn’t include his proposed reforms, which could lead to debate Wednesday on the House floor.