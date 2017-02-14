RI Dems, Cicilline demand Flynn probe

WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are joining the call for a full-scale investigation of discussions former General Michael Flynn had with Russian envoys, which led to his sudden resignation late Monday night.

Congressman David Cicilline called for a probe of Flynn on Monday, wanting any recordings of Flynn’s calls with ambassador Sergey Kislyak released so that Americans could judge for themselves whether Flynn committed misconduct. It’s illegal for a private citizen to conduct displomacy. Flynn’s accused of offering to relax sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration back in December, before he was sworn into office.

Tuesday, after Flynn’s departure, Cicilline released a fresh statement saying that even though Flynn may be out, many questions still remain:

“Who else knew that General Flynn was discussing sanctions relief with Russia last December? Who in the White House knew that the Department of Justice considered General Flynn a security risk, and why didn’t they fire him then? Was Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who followed her conscience and the law in declining to defend the President’s unconstitutional travel ban, actually fired because she informed the White House that General Flynn was vulnerable to blackmail? What leverage do the Russians have on General Flynn and President Trump? Most importantly, what did the President know and when did he know it?”

Rep. Cicilline said only an independent, bipartisan investigation can answer questions like that.

The chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, Joseph M. McNamara, also said Tuesday an investigation is sorely needed. “This nation’s security and the very foundation of our democracy have been imperiled by the reckless actions of former General Michael Flynn, and his resignation was long overdue.

“Flynn… was entrusted with vital and the most sensitive information… He also lied to a sitting Vice President and jeopardized [Mike] Pence’s credibility with the public,” McNamara said in a statement.