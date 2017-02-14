RI lawmakers lay out new bill to require seat belts on school buses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It is a familiar topic for the Senate Judiciary Committee but local lawmakers are hoping now is the time for the state to implement a new school bus bill.

Senator Adam Satchell is a part of the latest push to require all Rhode Island school buses to be equipped with seat belts.

“It’s important to me because it is for the safety of our kids,” said Satchell Tuesday night.

The seat belt bill would prevent injury and death if a bus crashed, according to Satchell.

“There have been some accidents in the past two years where there were fatalities,” said Satchell. “My co-sponsor on the House side and I both believe that had there been seat belts on those buses we probably wouldn’t have had those fatalities.”

He reasoned that it is a law to wear seat belts in cars and that should go for buses as well.

Opponents of the bill said that seat belts would make it more challenging for kids to get out of their seats in case of a fire.

The bill would go into effect on January 1, 2019, and cost roughly $6,000 to $8,000 to implement.

It would also call for each school district to prepare a plan outlining training sessions and creating evacuation drills.