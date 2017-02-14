Sargento recalls select cheeses due to listeria concern

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling several of its cheese products because there’s a chance they may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC informed Sargento that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese they supplied must be recalled due to the potential contamination.

The affected products include:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “sell by” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “sell by” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17”

The following products were also recalled out of an abundance of caution because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “sell by” date of “11JUN17B”

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “sell by” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “sell by” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “sell by” date of “F05JUL17”

Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “sell by” date of “F05JUL17”

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

No other Sargento products were affected by the recall, according to the FDA.

To check if your product is included in the recall, use the “Search Product” tool on Sargento’s website. Consumers can also contact the company by calling Sargento Consumer Affairs at 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Central Time), or by submitting questions on its website.