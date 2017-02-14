Spicer: Trust concern that led to Flynn resignation an ‘isolated incident’

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Less than a month after being named President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn stepped down Monday night.

In his resignation letter, the Middletown, R.I. native admitted to giving Vice President Mike Pence and other officials “incomplete information” about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News anchor Patrick Little traveled to Washington, D.C. to speak exclusively to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer about the shakeup in the Trump administration.

“General Flynn has served this country ably and with distinction for 30 years,” said Spicer. “He is a dedicated and loyal public servant, and the president appreciates his service to our military, to our nation, and to his continued desire to help this country move forward.”

“But at the end of the day,” he continued. “After a thorough review, he felt as though it was appropriate to ask for and to accept the resignation of General Flynn so he could move on.”

It seemed Flynn’s ouster was more driven by his misleading of Pence and other officials rather than the content of his discussions with Kislyak. According to Pence, Flynn initially said the two did not discuss U.S. economic sanctions against Russia but later conceded that the issue may have come up.

Spicer called the situation an “erosion of trust,” but said it’s not a symptom of a bigger issue within the Trump administration.

“I think this is an isolated incident,” said Spicer.

According to CBS News, Flynn was interviewed by the FBI on his calls with the Russian ambassador. As for whether or not there will be a congressional investigation, Spicer said that will have to be decided by Congress.

“They are an equal branch of government. That’s up to them to decide what they want to do to move forward,” he said. “But as I mentioned earlier today, we went through a very exhaustive review of the situation and I think we’ve found what I believe the Department of Justice also found – that this wasn’t a legal issue. This was a trust issue.”

