Town, state at odds over snowed-in bus shelter

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A RIPTA bus shelter on Route 116 near the Lincoln Mall has been blocked in by snow for days, and state and town officials disagree over who is responsible for clearing it.

Eyewitness News learned of the snowed-in bus shelter from a tip sent to ReportIt. At the bus stop Tuesday, Jose Garcia said people waiting for the bus had been forced to stand in the street.

“It isn’t very safe,” Garcia said. “There could be an accident.”

RIPTA spokesperson Barbara Polichetti said Tuesday it was not financially feasible for them to clear all 3700 bus stops across the state

“Bus stops are on public sidewalks, and almost every city and town in Rhode Island has their own ordinance pertinent to clearing snow,” Polichetti said.

Lincoln Town Administrator Joe Almond told Eyewitness News Tuesday it was not the town’s responsibility.

“The bus stop is on a state road, and the state owns the property about 30 feet behind the sidewalk,” Almond said. “The town has never cleared that sidewalk.”

RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said in a statement that “clearing sidewalks of snow and ice is the responsibility of cities and towns.”