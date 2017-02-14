Update: Traffic reopens Newport Bridge after crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a crash on RI 138 in Newport.

According to RIDOT, all travel lanes were blocked on the Eastbound side of the Newport Bridge where the crash reportedly occurred.

Crews have cleared the crash and all lanes are back open to traffic.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

Disabled vehicle on the #NewportPellBridge Westbound. Use caution while emergency crews respond. pic.twitter.com/7mHtQ0KgDX — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) February 14, 2017

