Valentine’s Day Cocktails

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning to share some drink recipes to get you in the mood for love.

Rhode Show Love Potion

1 oz. Pineapple rum

1 oz. banana rum

1/4 oz. Antica Sambuca

1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

1/4 oz. almond syrup

METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into cocktail glass rimmed with red and silver sugar.

GARNISH: lime wheel

Passion Inducer

1 oz. Dutch caramel vodka

1/2 oz. cinnamon-espresso syrup

1/2 oz. Ancho reyes chili pepper liqueur

3 dashes bitters

METHOD: Stir ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a rocks glass.

GARNISH: heart-shaped orange peel

V-Day For 2

2 oz. Blood orange juice

2 oz. POM wonderful juice

6 oz. Sparkling wine

METHOD: Add to mixing glass with ice and stir briefly. Strain into 2 champagne flutes.

GARNISH: strawberry on rim of glass