WARWICK, RI (WPRI) – Warwick Police have identified the woman they dubbed the “Fitness Fraudster.”

She is 24 year old Coral Weedon.

Weedon is accused of taking someone’s credit card from the Planet Fitness on Bald Hill Road back on January 12th.

Police say she then used the stolen credit card to make purchases at the D-S-W shoe store.

Weedon is currently wanted by Warwick Police for two felony counts of computer access.