Cranston City Council approves panhandling ordinance

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston City Council voted to approve an ordinance that in an effort to crack down on panhandling within the city.

The ordinance, approved in a 5-4 vote, forbids a person from entering or standing in the road, or a median to receive money from drivers who want to pull over.

Proponents argued that panhandling causes accidents and other safety hazards.

Opponents said that the ordinance violates the right to free speech.

In April of 2016, Cranston agreed to stop enforcing a panhandling ban after a lawsuit brought on by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Last month, a bill was introduced at the statehouse that would fine motorists who roll down their windows to give money to panhandlers.