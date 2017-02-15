Cranston man sentenced for killing neighbor’s dog

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man, charged in the killing of his neighbor’s dog, was sentenced to prison Wednesday morning.

This month 60-year-old Nicola Patalano was found guilty of the malicious killing of an animal.

A judge sentenced Patalano to 2 years ACI, 4 months to serve ACI, 8 months home confinement, and 100 hours community service.

Patalano must also pay the RI SPCA $500 and has been ordered to take anger management classes. He is also not allowed to make contact with the victim.

Officials say Patalano hit and killed his neighbor’s dog with his cane outside his apartment complex on Western Hills Lane.

Patalano told police that he struck the dog in an attempt to break up a fight between that dog and his own two dogs.