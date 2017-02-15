Crews battle fire at East Greenwich house

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are battling flames at an East Greenwich home on Wednesday night.

Eyewitness News crews could see flames coming out of the second floor of the Reynolds Street house around 9:15 p.m.

Neighbors said that the family was not home at the time and that the house recently had work done.

Here’s a video of the scene. Neighbors tell me the family was NOT home at the time, also say they just had work done on the home. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Ze37fwrVQQ — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) February 16, 2017

Eyewitness News has crews at the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.