Crews battle fire at East Greenwich house

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters are battling flames at an East Greenwich home on Wednesday night.

Eyewitness News crews could see flames coming out of the second floor of the Reynolds Street house around 9:15 p.m.

Neighbors said that the family was not home at the time and that the house recently had work done.

