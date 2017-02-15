Cumberland man charged with DUI after rollover ejects passenger

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland man is now charged with driving under the influence after crashing and rolling his car over Wednesday morning. The force of the crash one of his un-belted passengers out of the vehicle. It’s the second time he’s been charged with DUI, according to Rhode Island State Police.

In all, Adam Krajanowski, 25, was charged with driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury (a felony), driving under the influence-second offense, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Police said Karjanowski had been driving south on I-95 about 1:45 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, it hit the highway median and rolled over near the Atwells Avenue exit.

In the back seat, a 23-year-old man from North Providence had not been wearing a seatbelt, and he was ejected from the car, according to Capt. John Allen. He had serious injuries, but they were not life-threatening. Neither were injuries sustained by the front-seat passenger, a 25-year-old man from Providence. Rescue crews took both men to Rhode Island Hospital.

Krajanowski was set to be arraigned at Providence District Court Wednesday.