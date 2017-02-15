Deer rescued from ice in Foster

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) – Volunteer firefighters from Foster and Scituate helped rescue a deer that had fallen through the ice Wednesday morning.

Scituate Animal Control and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officers also responded to the scene on Barden Reservoir.

A passerby noticed the deer in the water, hanging onto the ice and called for help.

Firefighers in wet suits went out onto the ice and pulled the deer out, which later ran off into the woods.

All firefighters made it back onto dry land safely.