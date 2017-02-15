Guilty verdict delivered in trial for a 2015 nightclub shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The week-long trial for a 2015 Providence nightclub shooting ended in a guilty verdict on Wednesday.

Michael Stokes, 27, was found guilty of a shooting three people inside of the El Tiburon Sports Bar on October 17, 2015.

Officials said that Stokes opened fire during an argument with another man. He injured that man and two other women nearby.

One month after the shooting, Stokes was arrested in North Carolina.

He was held at the ACI while awaiting his trial, according to officials.

State officials also said that they planned to argue Stokes was a habitual offender during his sentencing. This could add an additional 20 years to his sentence.