In the Kitchen: Halibut with Eggplant Caponata

By Published: Updated:
camilles-halibut-small

Today in the kitchen, we are cooking with Chef Michael Pennachia from Camille’s, making Pan-roasted Halibut with Eggplant Caponata.

INGREDIENTS:camilles-halibut-ingredients

  • 1 large eggplant ½ inch dice, salted and moisture squeezed
  • 4oz. roasted red peppers
  • 3oz. green olives
  • 2oz. capers
  • 1 cup carrots cut into ½ moon shape
  • 1 cup celery bias cut
  • 1cup red onion julienne
  • ½ cup golden raisins
  • ½ cup fresh basil
  • 1 cup julienne yellow pepper
  • 1 can imported pomodorini (canned cherry tomato)
  • 2oz. anchovy filet, ¼ cup toasted almonds
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup red vinegar
  • 3oz sliced garlic
  • Salt, pepper, sugar to taste
  • 4 fresh halibut fillets
  • Flour for dredge

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Salt peeled and cubed eggplant place in strainer, allow salt to extract moisture 30 min.
  2. Squeeze excess moisture from eggplant, toss with olive oil and roast at 350 degrees until brown
  3. Heat large saute pan over medium heat, combine vegetables starting with onions, celery, carrot
  4. Add peppers, green olives, garlic, anchovy, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper, pomodorini, raisins, salt and pepper
  5. Add roasted eggplant cook in sauce until vegetables are softened, finish with basil and toasted almonds.
  6. Lightly brown halibut in saute pan finish in 350 degree oven until fully cooked (approx 8 min)
  7. Spoon sauce over fish (enjoy)