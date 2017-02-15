In the Kitchen: Halibut with Eggplant Caponata

Today in the kitchen, we are cooking with Chef Michael Pennachia from Camille’s, making Pan-roasted Halibut with Eggplant Caponata.
- 1 large eggplant ½ inch dice, salted and moisture squeezed
- 4oz. roasted red peppers
- 3oz. green olives
- 2oz. capers
- 1 cup carrots cut into ½ moon shape
- 1 cup celery bias cut
- 1cup red onion julienne
- ½ cup golden raisins
- ½ cup fresh basil
- 1 cup julienne yellow pepper
- 1 can imported pomodorini (canned cherry tomato)
- 2oz. anchovy filet, ¼ cup toasted almonds
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup red vinegar
- 3oz sliced garlic
- Salt, pepper, sugar to taste
- 4 fresh halibut fillets
- Flour for dredge
DIRECTIONS:
- Salt peeled and cubed eggplant place in strainer, allow salt to extract moisture 30 min.
- Squeeze excess moisture from eggplant, toss with olive oil and roast at 350 degrees until brown
- Heat large saute pan over medium heat, combine vegetables starting with onions, celery, carrot
- Add peppers, green olives, garlic, anchovy, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper, pomodorini, raisins, salt and pepper
- Add roasted eggplant cook in sauce until vegetables are softened, finish with basil and toasted almonds.
- Lightly brown halibut in saute pan finish in 350 degree oven until fully cooked (approx 8 min)
- Spoon sauce over fish (enjoy)