Newportfilm releases latest lineup

Newportfilm Marketing Manager Meredith Nordhem Ewenson joined the Rhode Show Wednesday to give us a rundown of their latest films.



ONE BIG HOME

Wednesday, February 15

Casino Theatre

9 Freebody Street, Newport, RI

7:00 PM

Film, followed by conversation with director Thomas Bena & executive director of Aquidneck Land Trust, Chuck Allott

TICKETS: $12

Buy Tickets & Watch Trailer: bit.ly/BigHomeDoc

ABOUT THE FILM:

Gentrification comes in many forms. On the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard, where presidents and celebrities vacation, trophy homes threaten to destroy the island’s unique character. Twelve years in the making, One Big Home follows one carpenter’s journey to under-stand the trend toward giant houses. When he feels complicit in wrecking the place he calls home, Thomas Bena takes off his tool belt and picks up a camera. Bumping up against angry homeowners and builders who look the other way, he works with his community and attempts to pass a new bylaw to limit house size.

NALEDI

Tuesday, February 21

Jane Pickens Theater

49 Touro Street, Newport, RI

7:00 PM

Film, followed by conversation with director Geoffrey Luck (via Skype)

TICKETS: $12

($10 with Winter Festival button)

Buy Tickets & Watch Trailer: bit.ly/NalediDoc

This film is suitable for families with children ages 10 years and up

ABOUT THE FILM:

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale tells the true story of a baby elephant born into a rescue camp in the Botswana wilderness. When she’s suddenly orphaned at one month, the keepers and scientist looking after the herd become tireless surrogate mothers. Camp scientist Mike Chase has launched the most ambitious census ever of African elephants across the continent; a last ditch effort to help them survive. Now, he must race to defend an entire species while struggling to save a single life.

FORGOTTEN FARMS

Tuesday, March 7

Portsmouth Abby School Auditorium

285 Corys Lane, Portsmouth, RI

6:00 PM

Pre-ﬁlm wine & cheese (donated by Rhody Fresh) reception with filmmakers

7:00 PM

Film, followed by conversation with local dairy farmers Jane & Louie Escobar (featured in the fim), the film’s director Dave Simonds, and producer Sarah Gardner

TICKETS:

$20 (wine/cheese reception + film)

$12 (film only)

Buy Tickets & Watch Trailer: bit.ly/FarmsDoc

ABOUT THE FILM:

Forgotten Farms examines class divides in our farm and food communities. Most people buy their food in supermarkets and don’t have a chance to meet their farmer, as the bumper sticker recommends. But in more affluent communities, farm-to-table restaurants, farmer’s markets and CSAs are booming and the new farmers are celebrated.

There is another farmer who is left out of the local food celebration.

New England has lost over 10,000 dairy farms in the past 50 years; fewer than 2,000 farms remain. Collectively, they tend 1.2 million acres of farmland and produce almost all of the milk consumed in New England. In our enthusiasm for the new food movement, we often overlook the farmers at the foundation of the regional agricultural economy. Only 100 years ago, New England produced most of its own food on 16 million acres of farmland. Climate change will demand that more of our food is grown closer to where we live. As we strive to revive local production, we have much to learn from dairy farmers who have been managing most of the farmland and sustaining the farm economy all along. Through conversations with farmers and policy experts, the film reconsiders the role of these vital but forgotten farmers.

Forgotten Farms gives us a glimpse into the past and a vision for a future regional food system. The documentary shows the cultural divide between the new food movement and traditional farming, highlighting the need to examine differences, develop mutual understanding, and find common ground. A truly sustainable local food system that benefits everyone will rely on all of our farmers.

