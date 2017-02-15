PPAC unveils 2017/2018 season lineup

The biggest Broadway hit in recent memory — the genre-bridging presidential musical “Hamilton” — is coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center.

The Tony Award-winning musical is part of PPAC’s upcoming 2017-2018 season.

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, president of PPAC, said subscribers to the “Broadway Series” in 2017-2018 who renew the following year will have “first access” to Hamilton tickets.

The coming “Broadway Series” includes touring productions of some of the top-rated musical shows of recent years, including “Finding Neverland,” the story behind the creation of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan; “Love Never Dies,” a sequel to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera” set in 1907 New York; “Fun Home,” a memoir of the life and coming-of-age of artist Alison Bechdel, based on Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel; and “The Bodyguard,” a musical adaptation of the 1992 Whitney Houston movie.

The “Encore Series” includes classics from previous years including national tours of “Les Miserables” (which is launching its tour in Providence), “Kinky Boots,” and a third show still to be announced.

In a special presentation in February 2018, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” will also return to PPAC for a brief run.

Subscriptions are available at ppacri.org.

The complete list, by date, for 2017-2018:

Les Miserables, Sept. 21-30, 2017 (Encore)

Fun Home, Nov. 7-12, 2017 (Broadway)

Finding Neverland, Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2017 (Broadway)

Kinky Boots, Dec. 8-10, 2017 (Encore)

Love Never Dies, Dec. 26-31, 2017 (Broadway)

The Bodyguard, Jan. 9-14, 2018 (Broadway)

On Your Feet!, Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018 (Broadway)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Feb. 27-Mar. 4, 2018 (Special)

An American In Paris, March 13-18, 2018 (Broadway)

Something Rotten!, May 15-20, 2018 (Broadway)

(Third show to be announced) (Encore)

