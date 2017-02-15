RI shouldn’t have launched UHIP, top Raimondo aide admits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo’s administration made a mistake by launching Rhode Island’s troubled new benefits system prematurely, and lead contractor Deloitte failed to provide accurate information about the project, a 30-day review by one of the governor’s top aides has concluded.

Eric Beane, Raimondo’s chief operating officer, was ordered last month to conduct an assessment of the computer system – known as the Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP) – following months of problems in the wake of its September launch. The governor called a news conference Wednesday morning to detail his findings and announce next steps.

“The bottom line is, the system isn’t working,” Beane told reporters, saying Raimondo acknowledges her administration has “lost credibility” in its statements about UHIP after downplaying the problems for months.

“We needed more time, we needed more staff and we needed more training to be ready for the rollout of the system,” he said.

Fallout from Beane’s report has already been seen at the State House, with R.I. Secretary of Health and Human Services Elizabeth Roberts – one of the senior officials overseeing UHIP – resigning on Tuesday. The governor already fired two other officials last month when she ordered Beane’s review.

Raimondo announced Wednesday that she has tapped Anya Rader Wallack, who previously served in the administration as HealthSource RI chief and then Medicaid director, as Roberts’ acting replacement while the governor conducts a search for a permanent secretary.

Another mistake the administration made, according to Beane, was quickly laying off staff members at the Department of Human Services in hopes their work could be done with fewer people using the new system. He said the state now plans to offer jobs to some of the workers who lost their positions, and to hire others.

“It was just misguided to assume that things could switch that quickly,” Beane said. “It’s abundantly clear to me now that we need more, not fewer, staff to cope with the challenges of the rollout of the new system.” He added: “Moving forward, this needs to be an employee-led turnaround.”

Deloitte, the company that built the system, came in for major criticism from Beane. He said the company failed to give the state accurate assessments of UHIP’s progress and launched an “incomplete” system in September. He said the governor will continue to withhold payment from Deloitte and wants the company to cover the costs of cleaning up the mess, including the additional staff he is suggesting.

The state has paid roughly $200 million to Deloitte for UHIP so far, and is supposed to pay the company an additional $68 million, the administration estimates. Raimondo stopped payment to the company last month, and has scheduled a meeting with its representatives to discuss renegotiating its contract, according to Beane.

Five months after UHIP launched, Beane painted a grim picture of the current situation. Benefit backlogs have continued to grow, workers cannot complete tasks without major workarounds, and morale is low. The HealthSource RI insurance portal, which launched three years ago as UHIP’s first phase, isn’t working as well now that the full system is up and running.

Still, Beane defended Raimondo for signing off on UHIP’s launch in September. “She relied on Deloitte’s representations,” he said, adding that the administration was under heavy “political pressure” from lawmakers to avoid further delays and higher costs.

Beane acknowledged, too, that UHIP is unlikely to achieve the savings targets previously put forward to defend its high cost, saying an analysis of that is currently being conducted and it’s likely to “take longer” to recoup the expense.

