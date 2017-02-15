Report: Trump offers nat’l security adviser job to RI native Harward

WASHINGTON (WPRI/AP) — President Donald Trump has offered the national security adviser position to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, according to a report from CBS News.

Harward, a former Navy SEAL, served as deputy commander of the United States Central Command under Gen. James Mattis, who is now defense secretary. Harward served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush and commissioned the National Counter Terrorism Center.

Upon retirement in 2013 after a nearly 40-year career in the Navy, Harward became chief executive officer for defense and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin in the United Arab Emirates. Trump has recently been in very public negotiations with Lockheed over the cost of its F-35 fighter jet program.

A native of Newport, Harward was a front-runner to replace Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted from the position earlier this week.

Flynn, also a native Rhode Islander, submitted his letter of resignation after less than a month in office. In his letter, Flynn admitted to giving Vice President Mike Pence and other officials “incomplete information” about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

CBS News reports Harward has not yet accepted Trump’s offer.

