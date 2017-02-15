Report: Young millennials found to be worst behaved drivers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A recent report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found a high percentage of young millenials have engaged in at least one risky behavior while behind the wheel in the last 30 days.

AAA says 88% of young millenials have texted while driving, ran a red light, or sped.

The findings come after traffic deaths in the United States increased to 35,092 in 2015.

By age, here’s the percentages of drivers who reported having participated in risky driving in the last 30 days:

Drivers ages 19-25: 88.4%

Drivers ages 25-39: 79.2%

Drivers ages 40-59: 75.2%

Drivers ages 16-18: 69.3%

Drivers ages 75+: 69.1%

Drivers ages 60-74: 67.3%

The survey results from the study came from a sample of 2,511 licensed drivers over the age of 16.