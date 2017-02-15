Smithfield PD respond to CO incident

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police and fire crews responded to an incident on Pleasant View Avenue in Smithfield on Wednesday night.

Officials confirmed that the call was carbon monoxide related.

A few children and one adult were transported to the hospital, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

Eyewitness News has crews at the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available. 