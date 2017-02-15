Smithfield PD respond to CO incident

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police and fire crews responded to an incident on Pleasant View Avenue in Smithfield on Wednesday night.

Officials confirmed that the call was carbon monoxide related.

A few children and one adult were transported to the hospital, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

We are being kept a few homes back from the scene in Smithfield. pic.twitter.com/tX0TQvLM3x — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivan_wpri) February 16, 2017

Eyewitness News has crews at the scene and will bring you the latest details as they become available.