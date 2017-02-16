Coventry police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man has been arrested and charged with hitting a teenager with his plow truck and driving off without stopping to help.

According to town police, William Fallon was taken into custody late Wednesday night in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

Police allege Fallon was driving his plow-equipped pickup truck on Arnold Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 when he struck 19-year-old Matthew O’Gara.

O’Gara later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of the truck, hoping it would help track down the driver.

Fallon, of Town Farm Road, is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday on a charge of duty to stop in accidents resulting in death.

Coventry police thanked the public for their tips and information pertaining to the case.