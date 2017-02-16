Exeter home destroyed in fire; occupants unhurt

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that destroyed an Exeter home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Lantern Lane just before 1 p.m. to find the home engulfed in flames, according to officials on scene.

There were no injuries. The home is considered a total loss.

The town’s Emergency Management Agency warned parents that there may be delays at bus stops in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

