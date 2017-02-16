In the Kitchen: Macaroni and Cheese

In the kitchen today, we are cooking with Adrienne D’Arconte from Edgewood Cheese Shop. We are making Macaroni and Cheese.

INGREDIENTS:

3T butter

4T flour

2 1/2 cups milk

1/3 lb Cheddar Cheese

1/3 lb Gruyere Cheese

1/3 lb Manchego Cheese

1t Granulated garlic

1t chicken base

1lb macaroni

DIRECTIONS:

Melt butter over medium heat Add flour and whisk till combined Add a bit of milk and whisk till combined Add granulated garlic and chicken base As sauce thickens keep adding small amounts of milk and whisking When all the milk has been added whisk in the cheeses When cheese has melted pour over cooked pasta

