In the Kitchen: Macaroni and Cheese

In the kitchen today, we are cooking with Adrienne D’Arconte from Edgewood Cheese Shop. We are making Macaroni and Cheese.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3T butter
- 4T flour
- 2 1/2 cups milk
- 1/3 lb Cheddar Cheese
- 1/3 lb Gruyere Cheese
- 1/3 lb Manchego Cheese
- 1t Granulated garlic
- 1t chicken base
- 1lb macaroni
DIRECTIONS:
- Melt butter over medium heat
- Add flour and whisk till combined
- Add a bit of milk and whisk till combined
- Add granulated garlic and chicken base
- As sauce thickens keep adding small amounts of milk and whisking
- When all the milk has been added whisk in the cheeses
- When cheese has melted pour over cooked pasta
