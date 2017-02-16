In the Kitchen: Macaroni and Cheese

In the kitchen today, we are cooking with Adrienne D’Arconte from Edgewood Cheese Shop. We are making Macaroni and Cheese.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3T butter
  • 4T flour
  • 2 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/3 lb Cheddar Cheese
  • 1/3 lb Gruyere Cheese
  • 1/3 lb Manchego Cheese
  • 1t Granulated garlic
  • 1t chicken base
  • 1lb macaroni

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Melt butter over medium heat
  2. Add flour and whisk till combined
  3. Add a bit of milk and whisk till combined
  4. Add granulated garlic and chicken base
  5. As sauce thickens keep adding small amounts of milk and whisking
  6. When all the milk has been added whisk in the cheeses
  7. When cheese has melted pour over cooked pasta

