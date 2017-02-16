Massachusetts Gov. Baker: MBTA to launch search for permanent CEO

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says he will hire an outside firm to help in the search for a permanent chief of the MBTA and extend the transit agency’s fiscal control board until 2020.

The Republican governor made the announcements during an address Thursday to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is currently led by Chief Administrator Brian Shortsleeve, who has also been acting general manager since July.

Baker says the T is making progress by improving winter operations, cutting its operating deficit and changing its culture, but more needs to be done.

The T’s Fiscal Management and Control Board was created two years ago following a winter that brought the agency to a standstill. It was established under a three-year term with the option for five.