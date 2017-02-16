New Bedford woman dies in Bourne crash

BOURNE, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash near the Bourne Bridge Thursday afternoon that left a New Bedford woman dead.

Police said the 55-year-old woman’s car was heading onto Route 25 westbound from Exit 3 when it went off the road around 2:30 p.m. The car then hit a snowbank and rolled over.

According to police, some people had pulled over to help and were performing CPR on the woman when EMTs arrived. An ambulance took her to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the driver’s name.