Pats coach to narrate new WWII film

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Five-time Super Bowl champion coach Bill Belichick has a new job.

No, he’s not leaving the Patriots – local documentarian Tim Gray announced Thursday that Belichick has signed on to narrate Gray’s newest film, “D-Day: Over Normandy.”

The film, produced by the Rhode Island-based World War II Foundation/Tim Gray Media, will be one hour long and will feature interviews with survivors of the Allied invasion of France in 1944 combined with modern drone footage of the battlefields of Normandy.

“Coach Belichick understands out mission because he is a student of military history and is very proud of the service of his own father Steve, who served in both Europe and the Pacific in World War II,” Gray wrote in a news release.

“Every day of my childhood, I was immersed in the tradition of the United States Navy. I was, and remain, inspired by their discipline, teamwork and courage, especially the sailors who fought on D-Day and in the Pacific theater, where the U.S. Pacific Fleet sacrificed so much for ultimate victory. The Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines made one heck of a team in World War II,” Belichick said.

Belichick’s father was a Navy veteran and later coached football at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland.

The film will air in the spring on PBS stations nationwide.

The World War II Foundation and Tim Gray Media has produced 18 documentary films, winning several awards in the process.