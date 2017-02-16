Police seek help in search for missing Fall River teen

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down a Fall River teenager reported missing last week.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Jasmine Charpentier has been missing since Feb. 6.

The 16-year-old is described as a white female standing 4-foot-11, weighing about 125 pounds, with light brown hair and green eyes.

Officials said she may still be in the area of Fall River or may have traveled to Boston.

Anyone with information about Charpentier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511, the Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or call 911.