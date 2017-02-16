Rhode Island Senate proposes raising daily pay for jury duty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Senate has voted to give people called in for jury duty their first raise in more than three decades.

The state Senate on Thursday voted unanimously to pass a bill that would raise Superior Court jurors’ pay from $15 a day to $35 a day.

It’s been $15 a day since 1983.

Sen. Elizabeth Crowley, a Central Falls Democrat, introduced the bill that calls for two incremental raises: the first to $25 a day in July 2018, then another a year later to $35 a day.

Crowley says the increase would cost the state about $500,000.

The state Senate passed a similar bill last year but it didn’t make it through the state House of Representatives. It now moves to the House finance committee.