State police raid Providence cell phone store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State police were seen conducting some sort of raid at a Providence cell phone store Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News cameras rolled as investigators brought out several diaper boxes from a business on Smith Street and loaded them onto a truck.

While there’s no word on what was actually in the boxes, Eyewitness News did confirm with state police that the raid is part of an ongoing larceny investigation. We’ve learned arrests are being made as of 11:30 a.m.

There is a sign on the building for “Repair Zone RI” and advertises phone repairs.When Eyewitness News called the phone number on the sign, it was disconnected.

The windows to the store were covered in newspapers.

State police said they would release more information about the investigation later in the day.

Eyewitness News has contacted state police about the raid and will update this story throughout the day as we learn more information.