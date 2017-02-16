Tracks in the snow lead police to a suspected snowblower thief

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) – Police in Smithfield tell Eyewitness News they received reports on Wednesday morning that a snowblower and a lawnmower had been stolen from two different homes in the Putnam Pike section of Greenville sometime during the overnight hours.

Detectives arrived on scene and followed shoe impressions and tracks from the snow blower to Sprague Street.

That’s where Kenneth White, age 48, of Sprague Street was seen wheeling the snow blower into the driveway and loading into a minivan.

The minivan was being driven by Ronald Borden, age 46, of Brayton Court, Cumberland.

Since both men were seen loading the snow blower into the minivan, both were arrested.

Both are charged with Receiving Stolen Goods and Conspiracy.

Kenneth White was arraigned and is being held without bail until a pre-trial conference on February 28th.

Ronald Borden was released on bail.

He will appear in Kent County District Court on February 28th.