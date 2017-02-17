City says Rhode Island Mall getting pub, Dick’s Sporting Goods

Related Coverage Real estate firm completes sale of Rhode Island Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Mall will be getting at least two new tenants soon, according to the office of Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian, as the property tries to revitalize and reinvent itself.

The outbuilding that previously housed Sears Auto Parts has been approved to be converted into retail space and two restaurant spaces, city press secretary Courtney Marciano said Friday morning.

One of the restaurants will be a BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse. The pub chain – which is not related to the BJ’s Wholesale Club warehouse store brand – has multiple locations on the West Coast, including many in California. The Warwick location would be the chain’s first in New England. Right now, the closest location is in New Jersey.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will be opening a location on the mall property as well, but Marciano did not indicate which space it will be occupying.

The property currently houses a Sears department store, a Burlington Coat Factory, Walmart and Kohl’s department store. Burlington opened last August.

In 2015, the current owner, MCB Real Estate of Maryland, said it was exploring a rebranding of the shopping center.

When it opened in 1967, the Midland Mall, as it was known then, was the first two-level enclosed shopping mall in New England.