Coworkers, community rally around mom struck by 2 cars

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There was nothing out of the ordinary about the night of Jan. 4 as Amanda Andreoni finished her shift at Honey Dew Donuts in Warwick.

The mother of two was crossing Warwick Avenue to catch a bus as she always does, but then – an oncoming vehicle didn’t see her walking.

Police said she was hit by not one, but two cars, leaving her with a broken pelvis and tailbone, seven broken ribs, and a lacerated liver.

Andreoni says she can’t remember much about what happened that night, but she can remember how it felt.

“The most tremendous pain ever,” she recalled. “It was so painful.”

Andreoni has been recovering slowly but surely, returning home just this past Wednesday.

“I still have pain every day and struggles,” she said.

Adding to those struggles are the looming medical bills. Knowing they’d soon start piling up, her coworkers decided to help.

“I give all the credit to the customers,” said Andreoni’s good friend and coworker, Melinda Hickey. “The customers kept coming to me and everybody with ideas and stuff like, ‘what should we do?'”

That’s when the owner of the business stepped in and said he would take 100 percent of the money made from gift cards in February and give it to Andreoni.

“It’s the most incredible thing that anybody could ever do,” Andreoni reacted.

“I was so speechless when they told me,” she added. “You don’t believe something like that, that somebody could be so selfless.”

“That’s what I kind of wanted to let her know: ‘we’re rooting for you, we’re here to support you, don’t worry,'” said Hickey. “Just worry about getting yourself good right now, everything else will be fine.”

Customers found out and have done what they can to help, according to manager Dawn Longwill.

“There’s more new faces coming just to donate to her,” she said.

“My coworkers are so incredible,” added Andreoni. “I knew that before this. Now it just solidifies it. They are great people, our customers are the best. I love my job.”

Andreoni hopes to return to work in April and said she’s appreciative to have a job to return to. The general manager at Honey Dew Donuts said they’ll wait until the end of the month to put together all the money that’s been raised and present her with a check.