Dartmouth police arrest five on firearms charges

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police were called to a restaurant, Thai Taste II, late Thursday night on State Road in Dartmouth for a report of a disturbance, possibly involving firearms.

Officers said Friday they subsequently located the suspected parties over on Woodside Avenue in the city, in a 1998 Lexus. Four adults and a juvenile were arrested, and three firearms were located with them.

The five suspects, Diondre Charros, 18, Daejhon Gomes, 18, Shazan Gilmette, 21, Charles Lopes, 20, and the juvenile, who was not identified, faced several charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device during the commission of a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property.