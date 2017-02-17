Dartmouth police arrest five on firearms charges

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police were called to a restaurant, Thai Taste II, late Thursday night on State Road in Dartmouth for a report of a disturbance, possibly involving firearms.

Officers said Friday they subsequently located the suspected parties over on Woodside Avenue in the city, in a 1998 Lexus. Four adults and a juvenile were arrested, and three firearms were located with them.

dartmouth-thai-taste-incident-20170217_122456The five suspects, Diondre Charros, 18, Daejhon Gomes, 18, Shazan Gilmette, 21, Charles Lopes, 20, and the juvenile, who was not identified, faced several charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device during the commission of a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property.