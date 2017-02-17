Fall River Police: Two men shot in separate incidents

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in separate incidents Thursday night.

The first shooting happened near the intersection of Slade St and Plymouth Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

The second victim walked into Saint Anne’s Hospital a few hours earlier. It is not clear where that person was shot. He was then also taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

No word on the conditions of either victim.

Police have yet to release any information on suspects or if the cases are connected.

Officials say there is no danger to the public at this time.