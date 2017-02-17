In the Kitchen: Pink Grapefruit, Ricotta and Toasted Macadamia Nut Salad

Chef Daniel Bruce from Meritage Restaurant + Wine Bar, as part of the Boston Wine Festival, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Pink Grapefruit, Ricotta and Toasted Macadamia Nut Salad with Frilly Mustard Greens.
Ingredients:
- 1 pink grapefruit
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup Ricotta cheese
- 1/8 cup milk
- 1/2 cup toasted Macadamia nuts
- 1 cup frilly mustard greens or 1 head of frisée
- 4 ea. baby red tomatoes
- 4 ea. baby yellow tomatoes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Peel grapefruit and cut out segments
- Set aside 8 wedges
- Squeeze remaining juice through strainer into bowl
- Stir in olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper
- In separate bowl, combine Ricotta, milk, and season to taste with salt and pepper
To Plate:
- Spoon ricotta evenly onto four plates
- Place grapefruit wedges, tomatoes, toasted Macadamia nuts and greens on each plate.
- Drizzle dressing over top and serve.