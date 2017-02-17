Members of the Station Fire Memorial Foundation to gather for 14th anniversary

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — In recognition of the 14th anniversary of the Station Nightclub Fire, members of the Station Fire Memorial Foundation will gather on Monday, February 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the site in West Warwick.

Following a prayer from Father Robert Marciano, co-chair of the capital campaign and survivor Gina Russo will give a review of construction progress.

Russo is also a member of the leadership committee of the capital campaign to raise $2 million for a lasting memorial.

The park, built in memory of the 100 who lost their lives in the fire, is expected to be complete by spring of 2017.

A formal dedication is planned once the park is finished.