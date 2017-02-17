Newport cops: Pedestrian, 83, dies after being struck in crosswalk

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport Police have confirmed a pedestrian struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died from his injuries.

Police said Donald Ritter, 83, was crossing Broadway at Caleb Earl Street around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 8 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Broadway. Police said Ritter was in the crosswalk at the time.

He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Police said they were notified of Ritter’s death Thursday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle – a 17-year-old boy from Jamestown – remained on scene following the incident. There was no immediate word if the driver would face any charges.

Police said their thoughts go out to Ritter’s family and friends and that the investigation is ongoing.