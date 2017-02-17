Newsmakers 2/17/2016: Political Roundtable on President Trump

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: a political roundtable examines Donald Trump’s first month as president. Joining Tim White and Ted Nesi are Cara Cromwell of Cromwell Public Affairs; Jim Ludes, executive director of the Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy at Salve Regina University; and Michael Kennedy from Brown University’s Watson Institute. The group breaks down Trump’s 77-minute news conference from Thursday and focuses on quesrtions surrounding his staff’s relationship with Russia.